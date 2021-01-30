Conley scored 22 points (7-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), dished nine assists and racked up three steals in Friday's win over the Mavericks.

Conley continues to be a catalyst in Utah's offense, as he lead the team in assists and ranked second in scoring in Friday's victory. The veteran point guard also tallied three steals for the third time in his last five games while dishing his most dimes since Jan. 19. Conley ranks 14th in the NBA with 1.6 thefts per game this season and is also averaging 16.8 points, 2.9 three-pointers and 6.1 assists.