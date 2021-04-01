Conley finished with 26 points (11-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and four steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 111-107 victory over the Grizzlies.

Conley came back to haunt his former team, piling on a team-high 26 points to go with four steals. Donovan Mitchell (personal) was ruled out earlier in the day meaning Conley stepped into a larger role, especially on the offensive end of the floor. Extenuating circumstances aside, Conley is putting together a really solid season and with the Jazz likely pushing for the top seed in the West, he should be considered a highly reliable fantasy asset moving forward.