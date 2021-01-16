Conley posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 27 minutes in Friday's win over the Hawks.

Conley has scored in double digits in each of his last four contests while dishing out five or more assists in each game as well. The veteran point guard continues to deliver as Donovan Mitchell's partner in the backcourt and, while he's focused more on being the team's main playmaker, he is still averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in 2020-21. That's a marked increase compared to what he did in the 2019-20 season, his first as a member of the Jazz.