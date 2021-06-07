Conley (hamstring) is questionable for Game 1 against the Clippers on Tuesday, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.
Conley played just 12 minutes in Game 5 against Memphis last week before having to exit with a right hamstring injury, and he remains uncertain for the beginning of the second round. If Conley is unable to go in Game 1, Joe Ingles could slide in as the starting point guard.
