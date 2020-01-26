Jazz's Mike Conley: Very quiet in 19 minutes of bench

Conley had six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Saturday's victory over the Mavericks.

It hasn't exactly been a picture perfect scenario for Conley in Utah. After missing 19 games already this season, it's been difficult for the 32-year old to establish on-court chemistry with his new team. Conley's fantasy value on the season has been pretty ugly, but, assuming he can remain healthy and build rapport with his teammates, Conley's arrow could begin to point upward. However, sitting outside of the top 200, it would take a significant leap to salvage his fantasy season.