Conley posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 130-116 victory over the Lakers.

Conley enjoyed arguably his best performance of the season Friday, tying his high mark with 15 points and finishing with his second double-double of the campaign. The veteran has scored in double digits in five straight contests and appears locked into significant minutes for a surprising Jazz squad that has started 7-3. Conley is averaging 7.4 assists through nine games, putting him on pace for the best mark of his career in that category.