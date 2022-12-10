Conley, who's returning to action following a nine-game absence due to lower-body injury, will come off the bench and be a on a minutes restriction during Friday's matchup against Minnesota, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Conley is set to make his first appearance since Nov. 19 following a prolonged absence due to a lower-body injury. The veteran isn't quite ready to handle a starting role, so with Collin Sexton (hamstring) out, Jordan Clarkson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will start in Utah's backcourt. Before the injury, Conley posted 10.9 points, 8.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.5 minutes per game, but he may be a risky fantasy play while he works his way back to a full strength.