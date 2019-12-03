Jazz's Mike Conley: Will not return Monday
Conley will not return to Monday's game against 76ers due to left hamstring tightness, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
The severity of Conley's hamstring issue is unknown at this time, but he will not be able to return against the 76ers. The veteran point guard recorded seven points, (3-9 FG, 1-2 3PT), two rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 23 minutes before exiting. His status for Wednesday's game against the Lakers is unknown at this time.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...