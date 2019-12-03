Jazz's Mike Conley: Will not return Monday

Conley will not return to Monday's game against 76ers due to left hamstring tightness, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

The severity of Conley's hamstring issue is unknown at this time, but he will not be able to return against the 76ers. The veteran point guard recorded seven points, (3-9 FG, 1-2 3PT), two rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 23 minutes before exiting. His status for Wednesday's game against the Lakers is unknown at this time.