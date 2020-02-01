Jazz's Mike Conley: Will start Saturday

Conley will return to the starting lineup Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Conley hasn't started a game since Dec. 17, and he's been coming off the bench since his Jan. 18 return from a hamstring injury. Since returning, he's averaged 8.8 points, 2.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 19.3 minutes. Royce O'Neale will head to the bench.