Jazz coach Will Hardy said Conley won't have a set minutes limit in Tuesday's matchup with the Pelicans, Ben Anderson of KSLsports reports.

Conley made his return last Friday from a nine-game absence due to a lower-body injury before resting in the second leg of a back-to-back Sunday. However, the veteran guard won't have any restrictions Tuesday, as he only played 25 minutes against Minnesota. Conley is averaging 29.0 minutes across 18 games this season.