Jazz's Mike Conley: Won't return Thursday

Conley (hamstring) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Conley hasn't taken the court since mid-December, when he aggravated a left hamstring injury in his return from a five-game absence. While the Jazz have yet to provide an updated timetable for his return, Conley went through a physical workout with the training staff following Thursday's shootaround and is reportedly trending in the right direction. That said, look for Donovan Mitchell to continue handling the majority of point guard duties for the Jazz while Conley remains sidelined.