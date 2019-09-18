Jazz's Mike Scott: Signs deal with Jazz
Scott has signed a contract with the Jazz, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. He will join Utah for training camp and then play for the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League.
Scott went undrafted in 2015 out of Idaho, and he's been playing international ball since. He'll attempt to make the leap into the NBA through the G League.
