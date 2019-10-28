Jazz's Miye Oni: Assigned to G League
The Jazz have assigned Oni to the G League on Monday.
Oni hasn't appeared in any contests yet this season for the Jazz, so his demotion to the G League will likely give him decent playing time. The Yale product averaged 3.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in the preseason.
