Oni was recalled from the G League on Wednesday.

Oni has spent most of his time in the G League this season, appearing in five games for the Salt Lake City Stars and posting averages of 10.2 points, 5.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 31.3 minutes per tilt. He's appeared in just two games for the Jazz this season, so he's unlikely to make an impact during his current stint with the big club.