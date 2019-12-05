Jazz's Miye Oni: Back with Jazz
Oni was recalled from the G League on Wednesday.
Oni has spent most of his time in the G League this season, appearing in five games for the Salt Lake City Stars and posting averages of 10.2 points, 5.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 31.3 minutes per tilt. He's appeared in just two games for the Jazz this season, so he's unlikely to make an impact during his current stint with the big club.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.