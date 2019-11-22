Jazz's Miye Oni: Back with Utah
Oni was recalled from the G League on Thursday.
Oni has appeared in just one game this season for the Jazz, logging two minutes Nov. 11 against Golden State. He's unlikely to see much if any NBA action.
