Jazz's Miye Oni: Contributes eight points in loss
Oni supplied eight points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during the Jazz's 87-78 loss to the Rockets in a Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday.
The 2019 second-round pick wasn't very efficient with his shot, but he remained aggressive and managed to get to a serviceable final line with the help of a pair of three-pointers. Despite his struggles Thursday, Oni has been more accurate the more he's played, as he still shooting 44.0 percent over four Las Vegas games after generating a 33.0 percent success rate across two games in the Salt Lake City league to open summer.
