Jazz's Miye Oni: Double-doubles again Friday
Oni scored 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and grabbed 11 rebounds in Friday's G League win over Memphis.
The 22-year-old has thrived over his last two games, notching consecutive double-doubles for the first time this season. Oni has now reached double-digit scoring in eight straight games.
