Oni scored 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), adding 11 rebounds and nine assists in a victory over Stockton on Wednesday.

Oni took advantage of a season-high 41 minutes as he missed his first career triple-double by one dime. The second-round draft pick has picked up his play since the start of 2020, registering double-digit scoring in 11 of 12 contests and posting three double-doubles.