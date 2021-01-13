Oni scored six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 18 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 117-87 win over the Cavaliers.

With the Jazz taking a 28-point lead into the fourth quarter, coach Quin Snyder gave his depth players extra run, and Oni wound up turning a season high in minutes into solid production. The second-year guard has been a DNP five times in 11 games this year, however, so he might not get a chance to follow up on his big defensive effort any time soon.