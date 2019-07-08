Jazz's Miye Oni: Goes for 11 in loss
Oni posted 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a block across 22 minutes in Sunday's 93-81 loss to the Heat.
After getting drafted by the Warriors in the second round, Oni was dealt to Utah in June. The 6-6 Yale product is a better fit for the Jazz, who could use another pure shooter on the roster. Oni should see consistent time in Vegas this summer.
