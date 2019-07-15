Jazz's Miye Oni: Inks deal with Jazz
Oni signed a contract with the Jazz on Monday, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
The details of the contract aren't clear, though it's not a two-way contract so there's a good chance Oni will safely be on the roster when the regular season rolls around. Still, the second-rounder is likely to spend the bulk of his time with the Jazz's G League affiliate.
