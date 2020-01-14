Oni scored 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and tallied 11 rebounds along with six assists in Monday's win over Northern Arizona.

Oni struggled from the field in the victory but still managed to collect his first double-double of the campaign. The 2019 second-round draft pick is averaging 12.2 points per game in the G League this season but has yet to find his shooting stroke as he is hitting only 38 percent of his attempts from the field.