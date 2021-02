Oni scored five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT) and grabbed one rebound across 15 minutes in a 114-96 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.

Oni played his most minutes since mid-January in the win, and though he didn't hurt the club by converting both of his field-goal attempts and his lone free-throw try, he also didn't make many waves on the stat sheet. The 23-year-old has now logged double-digit minutes in three straight games but has scored only 12 combined points over that span.