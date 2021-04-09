Oni recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three rebounds in 16 minutes during Thursday's 122-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Oni saw his first playing time in three games with Jordan Clarkson (ankle) missing Thursday's game. The second-year player is firmly planted behind Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles at small forward, as well as Mitchell and Clarkson at shooting guard. Without an injury to one of these core players, Oni is relegated to garbage-time production. It's hardly worth monitoring from a fantasy perspective, but it's possible Oni could see a bit more time on the court if the Jazz elect to limit their starters' minutes with the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference appearing more and more imminent.