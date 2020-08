Oni posted 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 119-111 loss to the Spurs.

In his first career start, Oni was impressive, shooting efficiently and grabbing seven boards, three of which were offensive. While he probably won't have a role come playoff time, this performance was encouraging in his development.