Oni recorded three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3PT), two blocks, one rebound and one assist over 14 minutes in a 111-107 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Oni has received consistent minutes over the team's past three games, averaging 14 minutes per game. Although he mostly receives garbage playing time, the 23-year-old has started shooting from deep, averaging 1.2 more three-point attempts in March compared to February. With the Jazz creeping closer to securing a high seed in the playoffs, don't be surprised if Oni's minutes start to decline as coach Quin Snyder starts to hone in on his playoff rotation.