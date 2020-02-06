Jazz's Miye Oni: Registers double-double Wednesday
Oni tallied 13 points (3-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) along with 11 rebounds and five assists in a G League victory over Santa Cruz on Wednesday.
Oni struggled with his shot in the victory, but he found other ways to contribute with strong peripheral stats. The rookie's double-double was his second of the season.
