Oni offered 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 22 minutes during Saturday's 78-66 win over the Thunder.

Oni put together a strong stat line, finishing with twice as many points as field goal attempts while draining four treys. Oni fills a position of need for the Jazz as a decent defender and three-point shooter along the wing, and he'll look to continue making a strong impression here in the summer league.