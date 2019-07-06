Jazz's Miye Oni: Scores 14 points in Saturday's win
Oni offered 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 22 minutes during Saturday's 78-66 win over the Thunder.
Oni put together a strong stat line, finishing with twice as many points as field goal attempts while draining four treys. Oni fills a position of need for the Jazz as a decent defender and three-point shooter along the wing, and he'll look to continue making a strong impression here in the summer league.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.