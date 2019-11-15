Jazz's Miye Oni: Sent back to Salt Lake
Oni was assigned to the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League on Friday.
Oni has one career NBA appearance to date, having made his debut Monday against Golden State. He played just two minutes in that contest and did not attempt a shot.
