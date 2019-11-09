Jazz's Miye Oni: Sent back to Stars
Oni was assigned to the Stars on Saturday.
Oni was sent back down to the Jazz' G-league affiliate in order to get additional reps. The rookie guard, who has yet to see minutes with the parent club, will continue to bounce between the G-League and the Jazz for the remainder of the season.
