Play

Oni was listed as a DNP - coach's decision for Friday's game against Santa Cruz.

Oni's DNP comes after he logged a combined 56 minutes in the Stars' previous two games. The 2019 second-round draft pick has split his time this season between the NBA and the G League, where he has averaged 9.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists in nine contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories