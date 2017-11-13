Jazz's Nate Wolters: Recalled from G-League
Wolters was recalled from the G-League on Monday, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
Wolters, who's on a two-way contract, has been playing in the G-League for the majority of the season thus far. In four games with the Salt Lake City Stars, he's averaged 14.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 35.8 minutes. He'll get a promotion to the big club ahead of Monday's game against the Timberwolves, though he'll likely just be an emergency depth option in the backcourt and shouldn't see the floor in a competitive contest.
