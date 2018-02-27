Mitrou-Long was assigned to the G-League's Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday.

Long recently signed a second 10-day deal with the Jazz, though did not take the floor in the first two games he was eligible for. He's played 34 G-League games this season, averaging 17.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.7 minutes.