Jazz's Naz Mitrou-Long: Makes rare appearance at NBA level
Mitrou-Long played nine minutes off the bench Saturday in the Jazz's 129-97 win over the Knicks, finishing with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one assist.
One of a pair of two-way players for the Jazz, Mitrou-Long has played almost exclusively at with the G League's Salt Lake City Stars this season. His appearance Saturday was just his second with the Jazz in 2018-19 and likely wouldn't have happened had Utah not turned the game into a runaway victory. Expect the Iowa State product to head back to the G League in the near future.
