Mitrou-Long (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Wednesday in the Jazz's 114-108 win over the Nuggets.

Mitrou-Long has dressed for the majority of the Jazz's games in January with at least four players frequently sitting out due to injury. Though fellow guards Ricky Rubio, Dante Exum, Raul Neto and Grayson Allen have been among the wounded players, their absences haven't opened up more than eight minutes for Nitrou-Long in any of his appearances. Playing time will only become more difficult to come by for the second-year player once the Jets reclaim full health in the backcourt.