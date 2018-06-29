Mitrou-Long will play in summer league with the Jazz, Matt Petersen of NBA.com reports.

Mitrou-Long, after going undrafted last season, played only one minute at the NBA level with the Jazz. However, he was a key contributor for the organization's G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. There, he started 35 of his 40 appearances, averaging 18.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals. The 6-foot-4 guard also swished 3.4 threes per game at a 37.7 percent mark.