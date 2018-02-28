Mitrou-Long was recalled from the G-League's Salt Lake City Stars on Wednesday.

Long is on the second of his 10-day deals with the Jazz, though has only appeared in one game for the team, totaling three points in one minute. It seems unlikely he'll see significant run moving forward, barring an injury to someone else on the roster or a blowout.

