Mitrou-Long recorded 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 95-92 loss to the Grizzlies.

Mitrou-Long spent part of last season with the Jazz on a two-way contract and also some time on a pair of 10-day contracts, so the two sides are plenty familiar with each other. Still, Mitrou-Long's performance Tuesday was a nice surprise, as the 24-year-old nearly put together a triple-double. If he can continue to show this sort of all-around production throughout summer league, Mitrou-Long should once again put himself into consideration for one of the team's two-way contracts. That said, he's still likely to spend the bulk of the upcoming season in the G-League.