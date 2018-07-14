Mitrou-Long agreed to a two-way contract with the Jazz on Saturday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Mitrou-Long was a staple for Utah's G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, last season. He started 35 of his 40 appearances, averaging 18.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and hitting 3.4 threes per tilt at 37.7 percent. In signing a two-way deal, he'll spend the majority of the 2018-19 campaign in the G-League once again.