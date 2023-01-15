Alexander-Walker is not starting Saturday against the 76ers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

As expected, Alexander-Walker heads back to the bench with Mike Conley back in the starting unit following a game off due to rest. Alexander-Walker provided two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals over 15 minutes during Friday's 112-108 victory over the Magic. His absence of the starting lineup shouldn't affect many fantasy rosters.