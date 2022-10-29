Alexander-Walker posted seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, one steal and one block in eight minutes during Friday's 117-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Alexander-Walker posted his season-high in minutes, points, assists, steals and blocks, albeit through only three games played. Alexander-Walker has received a diminished role since being traded to the Jazz last season, and it doesn't seem to be changing despite the team's rebuilding direction.