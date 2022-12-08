Alexander-Walker totaled 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 124-123 victory over Golden State.

Alexander-Walker fell out of Utah's rotation over the last two games, but he saw an uptick in playing time Wednesday with Mike Conley (leg) sidelined and Collin Sexton (hamstring) leaving the matchup early. Alexander-Walker responded by shooting 80 percent from the floor while approaching a double-double during the narrow win. He'll likely see decreased work once the Jazz are back to full strength, but he proved Wednesday that he can be productive when given the opportunity.