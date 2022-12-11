Alexander-Walker closed Saturday's 115-110 loss to the Nuggets with 27 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 40 minutes.

Alexander-Walker put down easily his best game of the season, dropping a team-high 27 points. Before managers go running to the waiver wire, we need to account for the fact the Jazz were without three primary guards. Alexander-Walker can be considered a very short-term pickup, although his role could disappear as soon as Tuesday against the Pelicans.