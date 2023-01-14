Alexander-Walker provided two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals over 15 minutes during Friday's 112-108 victory over the Magic.

Alexander-Walker replaced Mike Conley (rest) in the starting lineup Friday but was unable to produce anything close to a fantasy-relevant line. Outside of a few brief flashes, Alexander-Walker has been an afterthought when it comes to fantasy, sitting well outside the top 250 in standard leagues. There is really no reason to consider him a viable asset, at least until we see the Jazz handing him a larger role, something that feels unlikely.