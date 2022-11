Alexander-Walker logged zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds over nine minutes during Sunday's 110-102 victory over the Clippers.

Alexander-Walker has played fewer than 10 minutes in six of his seven appearances this season. Barring a trade of Mike Conley and/or Jordan Clarkson, Alexander-Walker will likely remain on the outskirts of Utah's rotation.