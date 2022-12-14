Alexander-Walker isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Alexander-Walker will move back to the bench Tuesday, with Mike Conley (lower body) and Jordan Clarkson (hip) returning to the lineup. He averaged 19.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 32.5 minutes during his only two starts of the season.