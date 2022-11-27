Alexander-Walker closed with 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt) across 16 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 loss to Phoenix.

Alexander-Walker saw only 16 minutes of court time Saturday, but he made the most of the opportunity with a season-high 12 points. All of his scoring came from three-point range, from which he went a perfect 4-for-4. However, Alexander-Walker didn't register any complementary stats in the contest, which has been par for the course this season -- through 12 games, he's averaging 4.0 points, 1.4 assists, 1.0 boards and 0.7 three-pointers in 10.4 minutes.