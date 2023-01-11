Alexander-Walker supplied 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 116-114 victory over the Cavaliers.

Alexander-Walker finished in double digits for his second straight game by shooting 50.0 percent from the field and by knocking down a pair of free throws. He was noticeably more aggressive on the offensive end, as he hoisted up 10 attempts from the field for the first time since Dec. 13. The Virginia Tech product is averaging 7.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists through 29 appearances this season.