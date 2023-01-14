Alexander-Walker is in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Jazz, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Alexander-Walker will replace Mike Conley (rest) in the starting five Friday. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 19.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 32.5 minutes across his previous two starts.
