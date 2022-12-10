Alexander-Walker will be in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Alexander-Walker will draw the start at point guard in place of Mike Conley who is active but will be limited off the bench in his return from a lower leg injury. He has yet to start a game this season but has averaged 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals across the three games in which he has played more than 20 minutes. Alexander-Walker should garner significant streaming interest for the duration of his time in the starting five.